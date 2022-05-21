UrduPoint.com

'Joyland' Cast Represents Their Film At Cannes Festival

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2022 | 05:51 PM

'Joyland' cast represents their film at Cannes festival

Sarwat Gillani and Sania Saeed have shared pictures of their journey to the festival in France.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) The cast of 'Joyland' including Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gillani flew to France to represent the film at Cannes film festival.

'Joyland' is the proud debut of Pakistan at the festival.

Renowned actor Sarwat Gillani shared a picture of her while heading towards the festival. Sania Saeed also

Veteran actor Sania Saeed also posted a picture to show a glimpse her journey on social media

“And so it begins,” read the text on the Instagram story which sees her pass for the 10-days-long film festival. Yasra Rizvi, Sarwat Gilani, and Hajra Yamin were also tagged in her post.

Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ is the first-ever Pakistani film selected to be screened at the Cannes film festival, as announced last month.

The Pakistani title made to the list of 14 features in the ‘UnCertain Regard’ category.

Transgender actor Alina Khan leads the ensemble cast of ‘Joyland’ including Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed.

Talking about selection of his movie for screening at Cannes, Saim said, “I hope it [Joyland] generates positivity and good debate at home in Pakistan and around the world,".

He said, "A lot of very passionate people have put a lot of heart and soul into this film,".

