UrduPoint.com

Kareena, Malaika And Amrita Enjoy Day Out

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita enjoy day out

All three girls were seen enjoying lunch together and gossip at a local restaurant in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor , model and actress Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora enjoyed get-together on Thursday.

All three girls were seen at a local restaurant making photos while after having lunch there.

Kareena opted for casual wearing as she was wrapped in jeans and a T-shirt.

Malaika who also spotted with her chick look was hearing Kaftan dress. All three wore face masks in a bid to follow Covid-19 protocols as their photos were captured while waiting for their ride.

Related Topics

Hearing Bollywood Kareena Kapoor All

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in Nushki and P ..

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in Nushki and Panjgur: ISPR

19 minutes ago
 Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured ..

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured

36 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for youth development

36 minutes ago
 Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground P ..

Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project completed in Mardan

36 minutes ago
 Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work ..

Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work in Latin America - President

36 minutes ago
 Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beij ..

Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beijing Olympics

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>