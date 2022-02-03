Kareena, Malaika and Amrita enjoy day out

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor , model and actress Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora enjoyed get-together on Thursday.

All three girls were seen at a local restaurant making photos while after having lunch there.

Kareena opted for casual wearing as she was wrapped in jeans and a T-shirt.

Malaika who also spotted with her chick look was hearing Kaftan dress. All three wore face masks in a bid to follow Covid-19 protocols as their photos were captured while waiting for their ride.