Kaushal And Katrina Decide To Shift Their Wedding Reception To January: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:04 PM

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

The Indian Media say that the couple is quite careful with the planning because some dignitaries are also expected in their wedding reception.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th,2021) Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to shift their reception date forward to January to avoid the risk of COVID-19 and its new variant—Omicron, the reports say.

The couple is expected to hold their event during the coming week or pushing it to January next year, the reports say, pointing out that the newlyweds are torn over deciding a date for their reception event in Mumbai.

The Indian media have reported that BMC is very strict in issuing guidelines and taking strict against the Bollywood celebrities who were flouting rules and going out in public or avoiding getting tested.

According to the reports, some VIP dignitaries are also expected in the reception besides a long list of guests and it is the reason that the couple is quite careful with the planning, because they don’t want take any risks.

The couple is also expected to get tested before their return to Mumbai from their wedding venue in Rajasthan.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish, yet intimate, wedding ceremony last week with a limited number of guests.

