Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Kiara Advani recently shared an anecdote about how she impressed her mother-in-law, Rimma Malhotra, following her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra.

According to Kiara, she discovered that Rimma had a fondness for Pani Puri, a popular snack. Armed with this knowledge, the actress took it upon herself to prepare homemade Pani Puris for her mother-in-law during her first visit to their home in Mumbai.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, the 30-year-old actress said, "My mother-in-law really enjoys Pani Puri. She is currently residing with us in Mumbai." Kiara further added, "On her first day with us, I made sure she had the pleasure of tasting my homemade Pani Puris.

It truly delighted her and brought immense happiness to her. I knew it would strengthen our bond. She was overjoyed."

The wedding ceremony of Kiara and Sidharth took place in February 2023 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, in the presence of their close friends and family. Subsequently, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai, attended by several renowned Bollywood stars, including Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar.

Regarding their professional endeavors, Kiara Advani recently completed filming for the movie Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently engrossed in his work for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.