LHC Rejects Petition Challenging Drama “Ehd-i-Wafa”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:33 PM

LHC rejects petition challenging drama “Ehd-i-Wafa”

The court says that the petition is non-maintainable, and directed the petitioner to approach PEMRA.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2020) The Lahore High Court has rejected a petition seeking ban on a new drama serial “Ehd-e-Wafa”

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the case, holding that petition against drama was not maintainable. The Judge directed the petitioner to approach Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for his grievances.

A local citizen filed the petition against drama serial, “Ehd-i-Wafa”, arguing that it contained such a content which was against the national interest.

He stated that it would damage the image of the politicians, media and would spread negative image of the country across the globe. He asked the court to ban drama serial “Ehd-i-Wafa”.

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Alizeh Shah and Zara Noor Abbas have played in the drama serial. Ehd-e-Wafa is a Pakistani drama that revolves around the lives of four school friends with different hopes, goals and aspirations.

