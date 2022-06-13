Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

(@Abdulla99267510)

The film which is about the life of Pakistan first female three-star General Nigar Gohar has won award as the best Asian film at a film festival in Amsterdam.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) Popular actress Mahira Khan has paid tribute to the crew members of movie "Aik Hain Nigar" for winning award in a film festival held in Amsterdam.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said she is proud of producer and actor.

The film has been declared as one of the best Asian films at the festival.