Mahira Khan Congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

The film which is about the life of Pakistan first female three-star General Nigar Gohar has won award as the best Asian film at a film festival in Amsterdam.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) Popular actress Mahira Khan has paid tribute to the crew members of movie "Aik Hain Nigar" for winning award in a film festival held in Amsterdam.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said she is proud of producer and actor.

Film Aik Hain Nigar is about the life Pakistan first three star General Nigar Gohar.

The film has been declared as one of the best Asian films at the festival.

