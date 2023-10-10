Open Menu

Mahira Khan Shares Glimpses From Her Joyful Mehndi Night

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:16 PM

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

The accomplished actor tied the knot with her close friend Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony that left netizens captivated by her graceful bridal appearance.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Pakistan's beloved superstar, Mahira Khan, continues to enchant her fans with glimpses of her dreamy wedding celebrations in the scenic northern regions of Pakistan. The latest addition to her Instagram feed features a video from her Mehndi ceremony.

Last week, the accomplished actor tied the knot with her close friend, Salim Karim, in an intimate ceremony that left netizens captivated by her graceful bridal appearance.

Since then, Mahira has been sharing cherished moments from her wedding festivities with her followers.

Today, the newlywed shared a series of photographs and a video from her musical Mehndi night, which took place at the same picturesque venue as her wedding ceremony.

Surrounded by close friends and family, Mahira looked as stunning as ever in her traditional Mehndi attire. The Maula Jatt actor chose a minimalist yet sophisticated look, wearing a purple Indian-style frock adorned with delicate embroidery.

She complemented it with an orange dupatta, also featuring elegant embroidery, zari, and lace borders.

The makeup was understated, allowing her jewelry and strings of motia (jasmine) buds on her hand to enhance her natural beauty.

"Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm.. just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru.. forever InshAllah," Mahira mentioned her close friend and movie director Asim Raza in the caption.

Meanwhile, Salim looked dashing in a white kurta paired with a matching shawl.

The accompanying video captured multiple highlights from the lively musical event, showcasing dance performances by friends, family, and the newlyweds.

"Pyar aur dosti ka Jashan [celebration of love and friendship]," she captioned the festive video.

The video and pictures also featured familiar faces such as Asim Raza, Moomal Sheikh, and Shehryar Munawar, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the Mehndi night.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Marriage Jewelry Orange Same Mahira Khan Asim Raza Family Event From Allied Rental Modarba Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

22 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

44 minutes ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

45 minutes ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

1 hour ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

2 hours ago
On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangla ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz