Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Pakistan's beloved superstar, Mahira Khan, continues to enchant her fans with glimpses of her dreamy wedding celebrations in the scenic northern regions of Pakistan. The latest addition to her Instagram feed features a video from her Mehndi ceremony.

Last week, the accomplished actor tied the knot with her close friend, Salim Karim, in an intimate ceremony that left netizens captivated by her graceful bridal appearance.

Since then, Mahira has been sharing cherished moments from her wedding festivities with her followers.

Today, the newlywed shared a series of photographs and a video from her musical Mehndi night, which took place at the same picturesque venue as her wedding ceremony.

Surrounded by close friends and family, Mahira looked as stunning as ever in her traditional Mehndi attire. The Maula Jatt actor chose a minimalist yet sophisticated look, wearing a purple Indian-style frock adorned with delicate embroidery.

She complemented it with an orange dupatta, also featuring elegant embroidery, zari, and lace borders.

The makeup was understated, allowing her jewelry and strings of motia (jasmine) buds on her hand to enhance her natural beauty.

"Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm.. just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru.. forever InshAllah," Mahira mentioned her close friend and movie director Asim Raza in the caption.

Meanwhile, Salim looked dashing in a white kurta paired with a matching shawl.

The accompanying video captured multiple highlights from the lively musical event, showcasing dance performances by friends, family, and the newlyweds.

"Pyar aur dosti ka Jashan [celebration of love and friendship]," she captioned the festive video.

The video and pictures also featured familiar faces such as Asim Raza, Moomal Sheikh, and Shehryar Munawar, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the Mehndi night.