Mehwish Hayat asks friends, fans to report ‘fake TikTok account’

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Popular film star and recipient of Sitar-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat asked her friends and fans to report a 'fake TikTok account' impersonating her

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the screenshot of fake TikTok account, requesting her fans to report the fake account so that it could be banned.

There were over 127K followers on her fake account.

“Friends please report this fake TikTok account trying to impersonate me,” Mehwish wrote on her post.

The celebrities face the trouble of fake accounts on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.