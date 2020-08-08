UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Asks Friends, Fans To Report ‘fake TikTok Account’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Mehwish Hayat asks friends, fans to report ‘fake TikTok account’

The actress has shared the picture of her fake “TikTok account” with a request to her friends and fans to report her fake account.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Popular film star and recipient of Sitar-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat asked her friends and fans to report a 'fake TikTok account' impersonating her

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the screenshot of fake TikTok account, requesting her fans to report the fake account so that it could be banned.

There were over 127K followers on her fake account.

“Friends please report this fake TikTok account trying to impersonate me,” Mehwish wrote on her post.

The celebrities face the trouble of fake accounts on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media Facebook Twitter Post Instagram

Recent Stories

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam launches project for ..

9 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says none of PTI politician is invo ..

33 minutes ago

PM urges citizens to join his move for tree planta ..

44 minutes ago

Youth must be ready to help oppressed people in IO ..

47 minutes ago

Albayrak Waste Management disposes of 22536.655 to ..

1 hour ago

NAB summons Punjab Labor Minister Ansar Majeed Kha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.