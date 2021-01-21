Mehwish Hayat is hopeful for new dawn in the US

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that all eyes have turned again to the US as they swear in a new President-finally.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st 2021) Renowned Lollywood Star Mehwish Hayat is hopeful for a new dawn in the United States (US) with Joe Biden as the new President in office.

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year old actress wrote, “All eyes turn again to US as they swear in a new President-finally,”.

She further wrote: “ What happens in DC has reverberations around the world. After an “interesting”4 years, I hope that this signals a new dawn for my US friends and also the rest of us ! #Inauguration2021 #PresidentElectBiden ,”.

People from around the world have given overwhelming response on the US elections.