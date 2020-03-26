Mehwish Hayat shares link of her appearance in Angelina Jolie’s project on BBC

(@fidahassanain)

The actress seems excited over her exposure to global audience with talk about Pakistan on BBC.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Sitarap-i-Imtiaz recipient and renowned actress Mehwish Hayat is excited over her exposure to global audience with talk about Pakistan in Angelina Jolie's project, "My World" on BBC.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat shared the link of her feature “My World” on BBC for her fans who missed it the international tv.

She wrote: “For all those who missed my feature on BBC's "My World" prog this weekend,here’s the link.

So flattered to be able to go out to such a large global audience talking abt Pakistan. Thank you @shabnammahmood for the excellent interview!#MyWorld #AngelinaJoli, https://youtube.com/watch?v=QnUXphCm,”.

Mehwish Hayat is the first Pakistani actress who took part in “My World”- BBC project that was initiated by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.