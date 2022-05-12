Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor is seen singing on the tune of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous song ‘Afreen Afreen’, saying that Mere begum ki picture na puri hue, aakhri aakhri, har picture se pehaly kehti hai yehi aakhri aakhri aakhri.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Renowned actor Muneeb Butt sang a song abouthis wife Aiman Khan.

He sang it on the tune of famous singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s melody “Afreen Afreen”. The video in which he was seen singing went viral on the social media.

Butt’s rendition of the classic song was about Aiman Khan’s knack on her knack of pictures.

He sang, “Mere begum ki picture na puri hui, aakhri aakhri, har picture se pehle kehti hai yehi aakhri aakhri aakhri aakhri,”.

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan both are sisters and both are known actors of the Lollywood industry. Interestingly both have huge fan following on the social media.

Aiman Khan celebrated Eid-ul-Fitre with her family and shared pictures of the event.

Besides it, she also shares images of them visiting exotic locations on social media platform

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt got married in November 2018 and became parents of child girl Amal Muneeb.