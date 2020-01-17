UrduPoint.com
Neelam Muneer Urges Govt To Launch Campaign Against Dowry

Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

Neelam Muneer urges govt to launch campaign against dowry

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has urged the federal government to launch campaign against dowry.In a statement, Neelum said that thousands of girls across the country are forced to wait for their weddings due to lack of proper dowry

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has urged the Federal government to launch campaign against dowry.In a statement, Neelum said that thousands of girls across the country are forced to wait for their weddings due to lack of proper dowry.She said that immediate legislation is required on this matter for the relief of poverty-stricken people so that they can easily perform marriages of their daughters and sisters.

