New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival of film industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Film industry needs a substantive package and review of major taxes to spur its production process. Now the government has taken the initiative to go for new policy parameters in order to ensure its revival and overall growth in the country.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and representatives of Pakistani Film Producers Association (PFPA) had recently held a formal meeting to work out modalities for the revival of the industry. The meeting was informed that government would announce a new film policy by next month.

The PFPA delegation was also informed that new policy would review taxes on films in addition to providing "special incentives" for tv and film productions.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that the government had been working to revise current film policy for the past several months. In April, Senator Faisal Javed had stressed the need for new guidelines that may ensure safety of film.

stars besides ensuring their right to royalties.

Entertainers, writers and people associated with industry have warmly welcomed the government's initiative to rationalize major taxes on film production, terming it a major move fully revive the sector.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Ishtiaq Asif Naqibi, a writer and poet said: " It is a timely and great initiative of the government to rescue country's films industry by providing big relief." He said the step will encourage new investors to work hard for reviving the industry.

Veteran actor and entertainer Aijaz Aslam, in his remarks to foreign media said government's new approach would certainty encourage new and young producers to show their potential.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, who starred in drama serials "Teri Meri Kahani" and "Beti," told foreign media: "I am pleased to hear that the government is working to protect the rights of artists by instituting a policy which will allow them to earn their royalties. Better late than never."