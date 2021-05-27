UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Policy Parameters On Cards To Ensure Revival Of Film Industry

Chand Sahkeel 51 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival of film industry

Film industry needs a substantive package and review of major taxes to spur its production process. Now the government has taken the initiative to go for new policy parameters in order to ensure its revival and overall growth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Film industry needs a substantive package and review of major taxes to spur its production process. Now the government has taken the initiative to go for new policy parameters in order to ensure its revival and overall growth in the country.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and representatives of Pakistani Film Producers Association (PFPA) had recently held a formal meeting to work out modalities for the revival of the industry. The meeting was informed that government would announce a new film policy by next month.

The PFPA delegation was also informed that new policy would review taxes on films in addition to providing "special incentives" for tv and film productions.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that the government had been working to revise current film policy for the past several months. In April, Senator Faisal Javed had stressed the need for new guidelines that may ensure safety of film.

stars besides ensuring their right to royalties.

Entertainers, writers and people associated with industry have warmly welcomed the government's initiative to rationalize major taxes on film production, terming it a major move fully revive the sector.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Ishtiaq Asif Naqibi, a writer and poet said: " It is a timely and great initiative of the government to rescue country's films industry by providing big relief." He said the step will encourage new investors to work hard for reviving the industry.

Veteran actor and entertainer Aijaz Aslam, in his remarks to foreign media said government's new approach would certainty encourage new and young producers to show their potential.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, who starred in drama serials "Teri Meri Kahani" and "Beti," told foreign media: "I am pleased to hear that the government is working to protect the rights of artists by instituting a policy which will allow them to earn their royalties. Better late than never."

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Young Aijaz Aslam April May Media TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sterm action to be taken against disruptors of pea ..

53 seconds ago

Swati vows to take railways out of losses

57 seconds ago

20 pc area to be fixed under New Pakistan Housing ..

3 minutes ago

Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.