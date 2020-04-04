PTV to retelecast blockbuster drama serial Tanhaiyan from tomorrow

(@Aneesah05582539)

At a time when all Pakistanis are limited to their homes responding to the precautions announced by the Government in wake of Corona Virus pandemic, PTV has planned to launch its treasured drama serials on its flagship entertainment channel PTV Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :At a time when all Pakistanis are limited to their homes responding to the precautions announced by the Government in wake of Corona Virus pandemic, ptv has planned to launch its treasured drama serials on its flagship entertainment channel PTV Home.

The dramas will be aired on a dedicated time slot of 3:00 pm titled 'PTV Gold' and will be repeated at 11:00 pm every day, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The viewers will be able to start watching the blockbuster drama serial 'Tanhaiyan' from tomorrow, daily at 3:00 pm and at 11:00 pm only on PTV Home.

Penned by the maestro playwright Haseena Moeen 'Tanhayian' enjoys a special place in Pakistan's entertainment industry for its humour, characterization and plot. Directed by none other than Shahzad Khalil, it stars the legends like Shahnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asif Raza Mir, Badar Khalil, Durdana Rehman and Behroze Sabzwari.