PTV to telecast new episodes of Ertugul series daily at 4:45 pm during ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said Pakistan Television (ptv) would telecast new episodes of Ertugul series daily at 7:45 pm throughout the holy month of ramazan.

In a series of tweets, he said Ertugul series was a great exhibition of culture and Islamic faith - an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history. Senator Faisal Javed said that another great news would be coming soon as a Pakistani production would be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent and content between Pakistani and Turkish entertainment industries.