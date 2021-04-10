UrduPoint.com
PTV To Telecast New Episodes Of Ertugul Series Daily At 4:45 Pm During Ramazan

Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

PTV to telecast new episodes of Ertugul series daily at 4:45 pm during ramazan

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said Pakistan Television (PTV) would telecast new episodes of Ertugul series daily at 7:45 pm throughout the holy month of ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said Pakistan Television (ptv) would telecast new episodes of Ertugul series daily at 7:45 pm throughout the holy month of ramazan.

In a series of tweets, he said Ertugul series was a great exhibition of culture and Islamic faith - an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history. Senator Faisal Javed said that another great news would be coming soon as a Pakistani production would be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent and content between Pakistani and Turkish entertainment industries.

More Stories From Showbiz

