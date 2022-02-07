UrduPoint.com

Rahat Condoles Lata Mangeshkar Death

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 07, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Rahat condoles Lata Mangeshkar death

Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned vocalist Lata Mangeshkar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned vocalist Lata Mangeshkar.

In a condolence message, he said "No one can or will ever be like Lata Ji".

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic demise of the musical trend. "He said, "her voice touched our souls and her legacy, humility & simplicity will inspire generations to come".

Related Topics

Music Lata Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Lata Mangeshkar

