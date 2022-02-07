Rahat condoles Lata Mangeshkar death

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned vocalist Lata Mangeshkar.

In a condolence message, he said "No one can or will ever be like Lata Ji".

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic demise of the musical trend. "He said, "her voice touched our souls and her legacy, humility & simplicity will inspire generations to come".