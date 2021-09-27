UrduPoint.com

Renowned Playback Singer 'Munir Hussain' Remembered

Chand Sahkeel 8 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:38 PM

Renowned playback singer 'Munir Hussain' remembered

Renowned Pakistani playback singer Munir Hussain was remembered on his 26th death anniversary to pay homages for his unforgettable contribution in singing career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned Pakistani playback singer Munir Hussain was remembered on his 26th death anniversary to pay homages for his unforgettable contribution in singing career.

Munir Hussain was an outstanding playback singer who lent his voice to many immortal songs for urdu and Punjabi movies in a career spanned over four decades. The peak period of his career was from 1957 to 1965.

Munir Hussain worked in the Pakistan film industry for 38 years and sang Punjabi and Urdu songs. He was born in a family of musicians and famous music composer Rasheed Atray was his maternal uncle, a electronic channels reported.

His duet song for the film Heer Ranjha titled 'Wanjli Walarya' with Noor Jehan earned him enormous recognition.

His other song 'Qarar Lootnay Walay' from film Saat Laakh (1957) also remained on the popularity charts.

His other songs 'Dilla Tehhar Ja Yar Da Nazara Lain Dey' from the film Mukhra made him popular among the masses. He sang over 200 songs for over 100 movies.

He also sang Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poem 'Nisar main teri galiyon pe' for film Shaheed. He sang super hit songs for Punjab film Nooran in 1957, such as 'Panchi Tey Pardesi Piyar Jaddun Panday'.

Munir Hussian also sang qawwali 'Na Milta Gar Yeh Touba" for film Touba (1964). Munir Hussain was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2019.

Munir Hussain died on September 27, 1995 in Lahore, leaving behind millions of his mourning fans.

