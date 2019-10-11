Russia's renowned Mariinsky Ballet has already received an offer to return to Washington, DC in the next two seasons, Acting Director of the Mariinsky Ballet Yuri Fateev told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia 's renowned Mariinsky Ballet has already received an offer to return to Washington , DC in the next two seasons, Acting Director of the Mariinsky Ballet Yuri Fateev told Sputnik.

Mariinsky Ballet is currently in Washington where it has seven scheduled performances as part of the US tour.

When asked about future engagements, Fateev said, "we will decide on the plans tomorrow."

"We received an invitation to come next season and the season after. We already have the concrete dates and will coordinate them tomorrow as well as choose the repertoire," the acting director said.

Mariinsky has delivered a number of classical performances on tour, so it might opt for modern ballet in the future, Fateev added.

For its 18th consecutive season at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Mariinsky Ballet brought its new production of "Paquita," a story of a Spanish young woman stolen as a child by gypsies. The performance is accompanied by the orchestra of the Kennedy Center Opera House under Gavriel Heine.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov attended the performance.

"'Paquita' is an exciting story for all generations. It goes without saying that we are particularly proud that it was the stage production of the prominent Russian-French choreographer Marius Petipa performed by Saint Petersburg Imperial company that brought the "Paquita" ballet world fame," Antonov said. "The glorious traditions of the Imperial Theater live on in the Mariinsky ballet company."

Last week, Mariinsky Ballet performed Alexander Sergeyev's ballet "At the Wrong Time" at the festival Fall for Dance at the New York City Center.

After Washington, Mariinsky Ballet will head to Costa Mesa for six performances of Ludwig Minkus' ballet "La Bayadere." Afterwards, they will travel to Los Angeles to perform "Jewels."

The Mariinsky Ballet's US tour will conclude with performances of "La Bayadere" at the Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley from October 30 to November 3.