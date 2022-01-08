UrduPoint.com

Saddened Celebrities Offer Prayers And Condolences After Calamity Hit Murree Reports 21 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences after calamity hit Murree reports 21 deaths

From top politicians to showbiz stars and cricketers, everybody is sad and heart-broken over reports of deaths of women and children in Murree amid heavy snowfall.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2022) The deaths of 21 people including women and children in Murree amid heavy snowfall left every conscious person sad and heart-broken.

From top politicians to showbiz stars and cricketers, people expressed sorrow and grief over the death of dozens of people in Murree.

Murree with hashtag remained top trend as the videos and pictures of the tourists losing lives and being disturbed there went viral on the social media.

Taking to Twitter, renowned actress Armeena Khan, “ Where is the cold weather risk plan to mitigate such risk? This includes regulating traffic and “prepping” infrastructure to receive snowfall with adequate weather warning systems in place. My heart breaks for the families who have lost their loved ones needlessly. #Murree 💔 ,”

Shoaib Malik said, “I am very shocked & sad to see the heart wrenching images/videos coming from Murree, stay safe everyone, my heart goes out to the families of the deceased, May The Almighty bless the departed souls.

..,  ”

Meesha Shafi wrote, “Murree, ” with a symbol broken heart.

Model Nadia Hussain also expressed sorrow over deaths of people in Murree and offered prayer for them.

She wrote, “Allah khair karay!!!! #Murree,  ”.

Faisal Quraishi said, “Please pray for departed souls …Receiving sad and disturbing videos of Muree and Galyat. Around 20 people (local tourists) including women and children have died due to extreme weather conditions. Aur jo wahan hain ALLAH pak madad farmaye aur apni amaan mey rakhay ameen, ”.

