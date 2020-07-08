Saira Peter to perform in online concerts

Pakistan first Opera singer Saira Peter would perform in online concerts to raise funds for artists facing financial problems due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan first Opera singer Saira Peter would perform in online concerts to raise funds for artists facing financial problems due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations for these virtual charity concerts were in the final phase, as the donations generated by these online concerts will be used to artists, performers and other individuals such as cameraman, technicians and others, that are associated with this industry and are daily wage earners, said a press release.

Expressing her love for Pakistan and its people, Saira Peter who is Pakistan's first globally recognized Sufi Opera singer, stated that though she lives in London, her heart thrives for Pakistan and she'll be visiting Pakistan as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.

In addition to it, she reiterated her commitment to Pakistani artist community who have been facing grim economic circumstances due to COVID-19 outbreak.