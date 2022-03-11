UrduPoint.com

Sanam Expresses Dismay Over Lack Of Publicity Of Her Film

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Sanam expresses dismay over lack of publicity of her film

The actress says the local films always need promotion as compared to Hollywood superhero blockbusters

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2022) Lollywood actress Sanam Saeed expressed dismay over lack of promotional activities for her film Ishrat produced in China at the Nueplex cinemas, Rashid Minhas outlet in Karachi.

The actress said that the local films always needed promotion as compared to Hollywood superhero blockbusters.

Taking to Twitter, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress expressed her reservations, , “A little disappointed in Nueplex cinemas for not putting up any of our film posters, especially on Rashid Minhas Road.People will always come to see superhero films. They have a long legacy behind them. Pakistani films need cinemas support. JB Films, please see to it,”

