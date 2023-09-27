Shakira faces new tax evasion charges in Spain

(@Abdulla99267510)

MADRID: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) Colombian music sensation Shakira has once again found herself entangled in a tax evasion case brought forth by the Spanish government.

The prosecutors in Spain alleged that the celebrated singer committed tax fraud amounting to €6.7 million ($7.1 million, £5.8 million) in 2018.

The allegations revolve around Shakira's failure to report substantial sums, including advance payments related to her El Dorado World Tour, as well as other financial transactions. Spanish authorities initiated the second investigation in July 2023, and they recently unveiled the details of the case.

While it's been reported that the 46-year-old artist is aware of the fresh charges, her legal team in Miami, where she currently resides, has yet to be officially notified. Instead, they are focusing their efforts on preparing for the trial scheduled for November 20th, pertaining to tax matters from 2012 to 2014, in which Shakira faces allegations of failing to pay €14.

5 million ($15.3 million, £12.6 million) in taxes. She has consistently maintained her innocence regarding these charges.

The new accusations stem from Shakira's residence in Barcelona with football star Gerard Pique in 2018. Spanish authorities argue that, during this period, she was obligated to declare all her international earnings in Spain. Instead, they contend that she redirected her funds to entities located in low-tax and high-opacity jurisdictions.

Shakira is now confronting a total of six separate alleged tax offenses in Barcelona, with the trial slated for November. Despite the legal challenges she faces, she has remained resolute in her denial of any wrongdoing.

In a September interview with the Spanish edition of Elle magazine, Shakira expressed her confidence that she possesses ample evidence to support her case and believes that justice will ultimately be on her side.