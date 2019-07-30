UrduPoint.com
Shaniera Akram Schools Shahveer Jafry Over Dangerous Road Stunt

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 19 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:00 PM

Shaniera Akram schools Shahveer Jafry over dangerous road stunt

Shahveer Jafry had uploaded a video where he sticks his face out of the car window and dances to a song. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) cricket legend Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has schooled vlogger Shahveer Jafry for doing a dangerous road stunt on a Pakistan road.

Shahveer Jafry had uploaded a video where he sticks his face out of the car side window and dances to a song.

He shared the video with the caption “Only in Pakistan”.

This however did not go well with Shaniera who took to Instagram to share his video and expressed her displeasure over the dangerous stunt.

“Only in Pakistan” is he serious???- All the people dying on our road and this “influencer” does this!! Not cool man, not cool!” she wrote.

Angry Shaniera further said, “Come and visit the trauma wards with me in our over congested hospitals and then tell me if this was worth it! How dare you treat Pakistan this way, You think just because you’re in Pakistan you can do whatever you like? This is not cool, this is not post worthy, nor is this influencing in anyway, This is just selfish and really really stupid!”

Following the comments from people who thought Shaniera is being a bit too harsh, she said, “I’m sorry if people think I’m being harsh, but the reality is that I am being harsh to be kind.”

She said that he may have survived but kids that follow him might think that what this idiot is doing is ok and may not be so lucky.

“I’ve seen too many losses on our roads, too many heartaches from parents and siblings losing their loved ones.

This kind of behaviour for me is unacceptable and if I have to be harsh to get through then so be it,” she said.

Shaniera added that our doctors, nurses and hospital staff around the county devote their lives to saving people from road accidents every day, road accidents that could have been avoided. People work their whole lives to get donations for hospitals so that sick people can get the treatment they need instead they are in waiting lines because someone thinks it’s a great idea to hang out of windows, not wearing helmets, speeding, having their children in the front seat with no belt and so on.

“When it comes to life and death, I choose to be harsh in order to protect people from people that should be smart enough to think about the repercussions of what they post and the influence they actually have on people. I’ve had enough, if you have a death wish then so be it but I will not stand by and let people take other people down with them. Life is just too precious,” she said.

Shaniera also asked YouTuber Shahveer Jafry to take down his post and act maturely.

“If @shahveerjay is at all mature enough to see where I am coming from then I hope he takes down his post and tells his followers that this was a stupid thing to do in a country that is trying its hardest to save people from doing the exact same thing!” she said.

