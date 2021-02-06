UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli, Fawad Condole With Actor Shan

Chand Sahkeel 32 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Shibli, Fawad condole with actor Shan

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the residence of renowned film actor Shan and condoled with him over the demise of his mother, Neelo Begum

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the residence of renowned film actor Shan and condoled with him over the demise of his mother, Neelo Begum.

Both the ministers stayed there for some time and offered Fateha for Neelo Begum, and also paid glowing homage to her. Neelo Begum, who had been a legendary actress/heroine of the past Pakistani movies, lost her breathe due to cardiac arrest at the age of 80 last week.

The federal ministers prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

On this occasion, the Federal Information Minister said that Neelo Begum was an able and skillful actress, and was a great name in the film industry.

Shibli Faraz added that Neelo Begum had played an eminent role for the promotion of film industry, and her death was definitely a big blow to the film and art. Neelo Begum, however, would remain alive through her matchless work for film industry, he added.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Neelo Begum was a legendary film actress and she wouldbe remembered as a unique actress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology Information Minister Neelo May Family Industry

Recent Stories

Shifa Foundation organizes walk on cancer awarenes ..

4 minutes ago

14 deaths, 457 new cases of COVID-19 in Punjab

35 seconds ago

Stunning spots of KP back on radar of tourists

16 minutes ago

Iran Announces Start of Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout ..

16 minutes ago

CPEC to contribute in Pakistan's economic progress ..

16 minutes ago

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.