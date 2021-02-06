Shibli, Fawad condole with actor Shan

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the residence of renowned film actor Shan and condoled with him over the demise of his mother, Neelo Begum

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the residence of renowned film actor Shan and condoled with him over the demise of his mother, Neelo Begum.

Both the ministers stayed there for some time and offered Fateha for Neelo Begum, and also paid glowing homage to her. Neelo Begum, who had been a legendary actress/heroine of the past Pakistani movies, lost her breathe due to cardiac arrest at the age of 80 last week.

The federal ministers prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

On this occasion, the Federal Information Minister said that Neelo Begum was an able and skillful actress, and was a great name in the film industry.

Shibli Faraz added that Neelo Begum had played an eminent role for the promotion of film industry, and her death was definitely a big blow to the film and art. Neelo Begum, however, would remain alive through her matchless work for film industry, he added.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Neelo Begum was a legendary film actress and she wouldbe remembered as a unique actress.