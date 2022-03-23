UrduPoint.com

Shilpa Shares Idea With Fans As How Can They Pursue Their Dreams

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursue their dreams

The Bollywood actress who always speaks optimism and keeps a positive approach towards life says, urging the fans to come out of their comfort zones and explore the world.  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has shared an idea with her fans and followers as how they could pursue their dream without fear.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old shared her own experience as did she pursue her dreams in her life. She called it #ShilpakaMantra.

She wrote, “The one thing life taught me was that you can’t explore the wonders of the sea if you never leave the shore. Go out there and pursue your dreams,”.

Commenting over staying within the comfort zone, the actress was of the view, “The comfort zone may feel good, but it’s never going to take you where you’re destined to be,”.

She said, “If you don’t succeed; then you can always retract, revise, and redo. You can do this!”. The actress always speaks up with optimism and keeps a positive approach towards life.

The Hungama 2 actress put some rib-tickling videos on her Instragram which attract huge response from the fans.

The actress would be hosting a new wellness-themed show Mirchi had produced.

Related Topics

Bollywood Shilpa Shetty May From Instagram

Recent Stories

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at ..

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at military parade

23 minutes ago
 US Tries to Shift Blame for Fuel Price Crisis at H ..

US Tries to Shift Blame for Fuel Price Crisis at Home to Moscow - Senior Russian ..

35 minutes ago
 Black Box Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Sou ..

Black Box Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China - Reports

35 minutes ago
 National Cricket team celebrates Pakistan Day ahea ..

National Cricket team celebrates Pakistan Day ahead of match with Australia

40 minutes ago
 PHA plants 600 saplings to mark Pakistan Day

PHA plants 600 saplings to mark Pakistan Day

35 minutes ago
 Kiev's Statements on Referendum Aim at Delaying Ne ..

Kiev's Statements on Referendum Aim at Delaying Negotiations With Russia - Lavro ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>