Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursue their dreams

The Bollywood actress who always speaks optimism and keeps a positive approach towards life says, urging the fans to come out of their comfort zones and explore the world.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has shared an idea with her fans and followers as how they could pursue their dream without fear.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old shared her own experience as did she pursue her dreams in her life. She called it #ShilpakaMantra.

She wrote, “The one thing life taught me was that you can’t explore the wonders of the sea if you never leave the shore. Go out there and pursue your dreams,”.

Commenting over staying within the comfort zone, the actress was of the view, “The comfort zone may feel good, but it’s never going to take you where you’re destined to be,”.

She said, “If you don’t succeed; then you can always retract, revise, and redo. You can do this!”. The actress always speaks up with optimism and keeps a positive approach towards life.

The Hungama 2 actress put some rib-tickling videos on her Instragram which attract huge response from the fans.

The actress would be hosting a new wellness-themed show Mirchi had produced.