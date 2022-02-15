UrduPoint.com

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty And Shamita Shetty Summoned

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

A local court in Mumbai has summoned the actress, her mother and sister in a loan payment.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2022) Andheri court on Tuesday summoned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty over non-repayment of Rs 2 million in a case.

A businessman who owns an automobile agency had moved a complaint against the three for cheating him.

The complainant had alleged that Shilpa’s late father had borrowed Rs. 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017.

Mr. Shetty in 2015 took loan from the complainant. The complainant said that the Shetty family failed to repay the loan on time. Shilpa’s father Surendra had reportedly borrowed the amount at 18 percent interest per year.

