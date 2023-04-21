UrduPoint.com

Singer Komal Rizvi Announces Surprise Wedding With Silicon Valley CEO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

The wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close family and friends, according to Rizvi's management company

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Komal Rizvi, a prominent singer and actress in Pakistan, surprised fans by announcing her recent marriage to S Ali Uppal, a US-based CEO and co-founder of a multi-billion Dollar company in Silicon Valley.

In an emotional Instagram post, Rizvi shared her love and appreciation for her new husband, and expressed her excitement for this new chapter in her life.

The wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close family and friends, according to Rizvi's management company. The bride looked stunning in a traditional silver lehenga, intricately designed and made by her mother. The wedding pictures, shared on Instagram, showed the couple basking in their joy and happiness.

This happy news comes after Rizvi opened up earlier this year about her previous abusive marriage, which caused her great physical and emotional trauma.

During an interview, she emphasized the importance of women establishing boundaries and spoke about her own journey towards self-discovery and empowerment. She had no regrets about her divorce except that it had taken her four years to make the decision.

Rizvi's fans and followers on social media have congratulated her on her new marriage, expressing their joy and happiness for the singer and actress. Known for her soulful performances on Coke Studio, Rizvi has also ventured into various business ventures. She expressed her gratitude to God for all the opportunities that have come her way and thanked her fans for their unwavering love and support throughout her career.

With this new chapter in her life, Rizvi's fans eagerly await to see what she has in store for the future, both in her personal and professional endeavors.

