UrduPoint.com

Sultan Rahi Remembered On His 27th Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel Published January 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Sultan Rahi remembered on his 27th death anniversary

Famous film actor Sultan Rahi who remained the most popular Punjabi hero during 1970s and 1980s at Pakistan's silver screen was remembered on his 27th death anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Famous film actor Sultan Rahi who remained the most popular Punjabi hero during 1970s and 1980s at Pakistan's silver screen was remembered on his 27th death anniversary on Monday.

Born on January 24, 1938, his real name was Muhammad Sultan. His family migrated to Pakistan after the partition and settled in Gujranwala after 1947. His film career began in 1959 with his appearance as a guest actor in the film Baghi.

During a career spanning 40 years, he acted in some 703 Punjabi films and 100 urdu films, winning around 160 awards.

Rahi earned two Nigar Awards for his work in Babul (1971) and Basheera (1972). Director Aslam Dar's film Bashira proved to be the first milestone for him.

His most prominent films include Maula Jutt, Warryam, Sher Khan and Godfather. His pairing with actress Asia and Anjuman was favourite among the viewers and his last movie was with actress Saima.

Sultan Rahi was murdered by some unidentified persons on January 9, 1996 during a highway robbery on the Grand Trunk Road near Gujranwala, while returning to Lahore from Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Film And Movies Road Robbery Gujranwala Anjuman January Silver Family From Asia

Recent Stories

Doctors Should Offer Obese Teens Weight-Loss Drugs ..

Doctors Should Offer Obese Teens Weight-Loss Drugs, Surgery - American Pediatric ..

3 minutes ago
 Fighting Vehicles Supplies to Ukraine Portend Deli ..

Fighting Vehicles Supplies to Ukraine Portend Deliveries of High-Tech Weapons - ..

3 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor Says US Public, Congr ..

US National Security Advisor Says US Public, Congress Remain Supportive of Ukrai ..

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized in U ..

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized in US With Abdominal Pain - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zi ..

French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.