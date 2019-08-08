UrduPoint.com
Syed Noor Welcomes Ban On Indian Films And Dramas

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Syed Noor welcomes ban on Indian films and dramas

Film producer and senior film director, Syed Noor welcomed the announcement of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister on information and broadcasting about imposition of complete ban on import of Indian films and TV dramas and their exhibition in Pakistan

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that India's recent steps were not less than a war and Pakistan's action was right to sever all kinds of relationship with India. He said that showbiz people of Pakistan stood behind the struggling people of occupied Kashmir.Pakistan would give a befitting response to India if it dared to violate the Pakistan frontiers, he added.

