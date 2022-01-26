UrduPoint.com

The Art Institute's Exhibition Opens At Alhamra

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 26, 2022 | 04:33 PM

The Art Institute's exhibition opens at Alhamra

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director (ED) Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi Wednesday inaugurated an arts exhibition of "The Art Institute" here at Alhamra Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director (ED) Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi Wednesday inaugurated an arts exhibition of "The Art Institute" here at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Co-founder Limelight Amna Wahaj and head of arts Asghar Qureshi were also present.

ED Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that if young artists keep their goals high in life and work hard on it, then success would surely be on their side.

Zulfi said: "Alhamra's platform is invaluable in providing opportunities to young artists, adding that young artists are from any walk of life, if they have skills, come to Alhamra, they will be provided full support in regard to their skills.

"Expressing her views, Amna Wahaj said that everyone likes high-quality work, and there are ample opportunities in the market for those who did good work. She also congratulated Asghar Qureshi for displaying tremendous work.

The exhibition would continue till tomorrow Jan 27.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Market From

Recent Stories

Russia warns against 'destructive' sanctions on Pu ..

Russia warns against 'destructive' sanctions on Putin

27 seconds ago
 Germany cuts 2022 growth forecast to 3.6% on virus ..

Germany cuts 2022 growth forecast to 3.6% on virus woes

28 seconds ago
 Marquez sights set on Sepang after double vision c ..

Marquez sights set on Sepang after double vision cured

31 seconds ago
 Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic cla ..

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic clashes

2 minutes ago
 Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting ..

Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting kids from polio: RPO

2 minutes ago
 National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed u ..

National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed unanimously

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>