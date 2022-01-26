(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director (ED) Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi Wednesday inaugurated an arts exhibition of "The Art Institute" here at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Co-founder Limelight Amna Wahaj and head of arts Asghar Qureshi were also present.

ED Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that if young artists keep their goals high in life and work hard on it, then success would surely be on their side.

Zulfi said: "Alhamra's platform is invaluable in providing opportunities to young artists, adding that young artists are from any walk of life, if they have skills, come to Alhamra, they will be provided full support in regard to their skills.

"Expressing her views, Amna Wahaj said that everyone likes high-quality work, and there are ample opportunities in the market for those who did good work. She also congratulated Asghar Qureshi for displaying tremendous work.

The exhibition would continue till tomorrow Jan 27.