Trailer Of 'Heer Man Ja' Released

Chand Sahkeel 7 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

Trailer of 'Heer Man Ja' released

The trailer of romantic comedian film, 'Heer Man Ja', has been released here on Monday by director Zafar Jafferi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The trailer of romantic comedian film, 'Heer Man Ja', has been released here on Monday by director Zafar Jafferi.

The production of film is in the final stage which will be released on Eidul Azha in all cinema houses of the country.

Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq are playing central role in the movie.

Film director Zafar Jafferi told APP that the trailer of Heer Man Ja, had been appreciated a lot by the people which indicated its success on Eidul Azha at box office.

More Stories From Showbiz

