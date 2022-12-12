"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress says she will continue to share her life with her well wishers and fans.

LONDON: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2022) Lollywood actress Armeena Khan is surprised to know that she is being trolled on the social media.

The actress has been trolled for her photoshoot of her pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan says, "I didn’t even know I was trolled, (news to me).

I’m so blissfully unaware and in my own world at the moment. And to be honest, I will continue to share my life with my well wishers and fans. People will talk, that is what they do, so I pay no heed. 😇,".

Last month, she disclosed the information about her first baby. As the information surfaced on the social media she recieved huge response from the fans and the followers.