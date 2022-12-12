UrduPoint.com

"Trolling Is News To Me," Reacts Armeena Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2022 | 04:26 PM

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

The actress says she will continue to share her life with her well wishers and fans.

LONDON: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2022) Lollywood actress Armeena Khan is surprised to know that she is being trolled on the social media.

The actress has been trolled for her photoshoot of her pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan says, "I didn’t even know I was trolled, (news to me).

I’m so blissfully unaware and in my own world at the moment. And to be honest, I will continue to share my life with my well wishers and fans. People will talk, that is what they do, so I pay no heed. 😇,".

Last month, she disclosed the information about her first baby. As the information surfaced on the social media she recieved huge response from the fans and the followers.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter Armeena Khan From Share

Recent Stories

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

8 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.