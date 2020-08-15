UrduPoint.com
Turkish Star Celall Sends Love, Greetings To Pakistani Fans On Independence Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:26 PM

Turkish Star Celall sends love, greetings to Pakistani fans on Independence Day

Turkish actor who played the role of Abdul Rehman In Dirlis: Ertugrul Ghazi shared a video message on Instagram and wished Independence Day to his Pakistani fans, saying that Turkey and its people were always there with Pakistan.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Popular Turkish star who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in Turkish historic Drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul sent love and greetings to his Pakistani fans on 74th Independence Day in urdu.

Taking to Instagram, Abdul Rehman whose original name is Celall shared his video message while wishing Happy Independence Day on the eve of 14th August.

“Mere Pakistani Behn Bhaiyo, Apko Youm-e-Azadi Pakistan Mubarak ho.

Shuhada-e-Pakistan ko mera salam. (My Pakistani brothers and sisters, I wish you a very Happy Independence Day. Salam to the martyrs of Pakistan),” said Celall in his video message.

He also said: “Apka brother mulk Turkey or Turk awam hamesha apky shana BA shana khary hai (Your brother country Turkey and its people are always with you).”

He also wrote: “Dil Dil Pakistan” and chanted a slogan:”Pakistan Zindabad”.

