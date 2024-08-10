Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) Bollywood's controversial figure Urfi Javed has come forward to acknowledge her role in the recent leak of her private photos.

Renowned for her unique fashion choices and bold demeanor, Urfi Javed often attracts media attention. Recently, the reports emerged about the unauthorized release of her private photos from her Instagram account.

In a recent podcast appearance, Urfi admitted that her explicit photos were exposed following the COVID-19 pandemic due to a hack of her Snapchat account.

She explained that her photos were stored in the "Memories" feature, which she now acknowledges was a security oversight.

Urfi further detailed that after the breach, someone shared her private images on their Story. Although she acted quickly to delete the photos once she learned of the leak, numerous people had already taken screenshots, leading to the widespread dissemination of her private content.