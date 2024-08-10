Urfi Javed Acknowledges Error In Leak Of Private Photos
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
The actress explains that her photos were stored in the "Memories" feature, which she now acknowledges was a security oversight
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) Bollywood's controversial figure Urfi Javed has come forward to acknowledge her role in the recent leak of her private photos.
Renowned for her unique fashion choices and bold demeanor, Urfi Javed often attracts media attention. Recently, the reports emerged about the unauthorized release of her private photos from her Instagram account.
In a recent podcast appearance, Urfi admitted that her explicit photos were exposed following the COVID-19 pandemic due to a hack of her Snapchat account.
She explained that her photos were stored in the "Memories" feature, which she now acknowledges was a security oversight.
Urfi further detailed that after the breach, someone shared her private images on their Story. Although she acted quickly to delete the photos once she learned of the leak, numerous people had already taken screenshots, leading to the widespread dissemination of her private content.
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From Showbiz
-
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest23 minutes ago
-
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai1 hour ago
-
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen2 days ago
-
Ushna Shah says moral policies from Pakistani fans no longer affect her3 days ago
-
Renowned actor Shamim Ara remembered7 days ago
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter returns home amidst divorce rumours10 days ago
-
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s alleged inappropriate video storms into social media13 days ago
-
Urvashi Rautela responds to leaked video controversy14 days ago
-
Deepika Padukone’ assets touch staggering heights16 days ago
-
Kangana Ranaut’s 2024 Election Victory challenged16 days ago
-
Mathira reacts to Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's abduction incident17 days ago
-
Resham reveals her real name as ‘Saima’17 days ago