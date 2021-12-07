UrduPoint.com

Video Of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s Wedding Venue Goes Viral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:03 PM

The reports suggest that the couple will tie knot on December 9 following two-day functions of sangeet and Menhandi.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) A video unveiling the venue where the wedding ceremony of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would be held went viral on social media.

The functions would start at six senses resort in Rajasthan on December 7 (today). The fans of the actress were much interested to get a sneak peek into the star-studded event but a short clip went viral on social media.

In the scene, it could be seen that a luxurious hotel was beautifully decorated and a group of performers stepped up on the staircases to perform. Khwaja mere Khwaja—a song, could be heard playing in the background.

The media reports suggest that the couple will tie knot on December 9 following two-day mega functions of Sangeet and Mehandi.

The media reports said that it was going to be a big wedding ceremony of the year. They said that the organizers were also working on specific scheme to make more special. For Mehandi, Gold, Beige, Ivory and White colors were selected and the theme bling would be followed for another.

