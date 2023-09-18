Video unveiling Iqra Aziz, son’s amazing role goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

Yasir Hussain has shared the video clip with fans and friends on Instagram, saying that “roles switched”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2023) Renowned actor Iqra Aziz and her two-year-old son, Kabir Hussain, engaged in a delightful role in an heart-touching video shared by her husband, actor Yasir Hussain.

Taking to Instagram, Yasir Hussain posted the amusing clip for the fans and followers.

The video showcased Iqra Aziz and their son Kabir switching roles, providing a lighthearted twist to their routine. Yasir captioned the post with a playful tone, stating, "Roles switched," accompanied by a winking tongue-face emoji.

In the comical video, Iqra Aziz, usually a doting mother, portrayed the role of a toddler, playfully driving a toy car.

Meanwhile, young Kabir was humorously depicted as a serious adult, engrossed in a phone call with a mobile phone in his hand.

The video quickly gained viral status, captivating the attention of over 200,000 users on the social platform within hours.

It garnered an enthusiastic response from viewers who admired the endearing bond between the mother-son duo, evident in the form of numerous likes and comments.