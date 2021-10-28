UrduPoint.com

War Epic "The Battle At Lake Changjin" Continues Leading Chinese Box Office

Chand Sahkeel 1 hour ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:06 PM

War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" maintained its top spot in the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" maintained its top spot in the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film raked in 18.16 million Yuan (about 2.84 million U.S.

Dollars) on Wednesday, with its total box office revenue surpassing 5.35 billion yuan.

The Chinese production was followed by "Dune," a sci-fi film adapted from a homonymic novel written by Frank Herbert, which generated over 9.45 million yuan on its sixth day of screening.

"Love After love," a romance drama by Hong Kong director Ann Hui, grabbed the third spot with a daily box office of about 5.56 million yuan on Wednesday.

