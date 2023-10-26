Open Menu

Wedding Video Of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Goes Viral Five Years After Marriage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

The video captures the highlights of their lavish wedding ceremonies and marked its public debut on the renowned Indian talk show, "Coffee with Karan," which has just kicked off its eighth season.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2023) The fans of the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in for a delightful surprise as the duo finally shared their long-awaited wedding video.

Despite sharing glimpses of their nuptials through photos on social media, the couple had kept their wedding video under wraps until now. In this episode, Deepika and Ranveer made their first-ever joint appearance to unveil the cherished moments from their special day.

The heartwarming video commences with a pre-wedding celebration, where Ranveer Singh openly expressed his love and affection for Deepika, captivating the guests with his heartfelt words.

Throughout the video, there are glimpses of various ceremonies, including the haldi, mehndi, and the grand wedding. Notably, Deepika's father added, "Ranveer is quite different from our family. We are typically a reserved bunch, but Ranveer's vibrant personality has brought a pleasant change."

Ranveer Singh had publicly declared his love for Deepika Padukone back in 2015, and their beautiful wedding took place in 2018 in the scenic locales of Italy, surrounded by close family and friends. This long-awaited release of their wedding video has been met with great enthusiasm from their global fan base.

