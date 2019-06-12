Workshops featuring art, drama, literature, music to start from June 17

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Farm Art Collective -a collaboration between Theatre Wallay, Nomad Art Gallery and Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music would organize a series of exciting, fun-filled workshops featuring art, drama, literature and music from June 17 in Federal capital.

Participants will get to explore their innovative potential and develop essential cognitive and creative skills through these short courses.

Designed and run by professional teachers and artists, the programme aims to explore creative skills with participants that help their personal growth, confidence, innovation, empathy and communication.

These creative skills are essential to all lines of work and study, sought by leading academic institutions and are relevant to all walks of life in general.

Ten Arts Getaway is a series of short workshops in the basics of music, French, communication and art with a specific focus on the needs and interests of adolescents and teenagers.

A new addition at The Farm,�Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music�will focus on promotion, preservation and training of classical South Asian music in addition to the popular western instruments and genres.

Summer classes will be offered in vocals and various instruments.�Specialised one-on-one classes are also offered for training in guitar, piano, violin, tabla, harmonium, sitar.�Musical training at the school will be conducted under the patronage and guidance of Ustad Raza Ali Khan, a maestro of contemporary classical music.

Ustad Raza Khan is the Khalifa of Kasur Gharana, a distinguished musical lineage of South Asia. He is the grandson of the great Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and the heir to his legendary musical legacy.