Yasir Nawaz Production drops official trailer of mystery film 'Chakkar'

Trailer of the most-awaited Pakistani film Chakkar, starring Neelam Muneer and Ahsan Khan, was released here yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Trailer of the most-awaited Pakistani film Chakkar, starring Neelam Muneer and Ahsan Khan, was released here yesterday.

The official announcement came after the release of the trailer as both, producer and lead actor of the film took it to their Instagram accounts and shared the statement with their fans.

Former actress, television host and film producer Nida Yasir along with lead actress Neelam Muneer shared this news over her official twitter account stating: "The trailer of the most anticipated movie of the year is finally out 'Chakkar'. Releasing this Eid-ul-Fitr, 'Chakkar' is a murder mystery full of masala and entertainment.

"Both also shared the official YouTube video link of the trailer along with the post. The trailer shows glimpses of a thriller plot which revolves around Neelam Muneer in a 'twin' character. The story gets into suspense when her twin sister gets murdered and special branch starts to find the real culprit.

The film is directed by Yasir Nawaz and produced by Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz under the banner of Farid Nawaz Productions. The star cast of Chakkar includes prominent Names of the industry such as Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Jawed Sheikh, Mehmood Aslam, Danish Nawaz, Naveed Raza and Yasir Nawaz.

