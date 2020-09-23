UrduPoint.com
‘You Are Not Exactly Mother Teresa’: Shaniera Karam Comes Down Hard Upon Kangana Ranaut

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:49 PM

‘You are not exactly Mother Teresa’: Shaniera Karam comes down hard upon Kangana Ranaut

Shaniera Akram reprimandsBollywood actress Kangana Nanaut that she should not pose what is not.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram, has come down hard upon Indian film Kangana Ranaut over her statement that she never started fight instead finished it.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram while responding to Kangana Ranaut said that she may not start fights but it must be clear that she is not exactly Mother Teresa what she was now-a-days posing to be.

“You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you...,” said Shaniera Akram in her tweet.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier tweeted: “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight.

Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,”.

For last couple of months, Kangana Ranaut appeared as defender of Muslims’ rights in India and she strongly criticized Modi’s anti-Muslim policies. A few days ago she had shared a tweet which targeted Modi with a message that “India was no more for Muslims under PM Modi”.

She is one of the Bollywood actress who spoke loudly in favour of Muslims’ rights in India, although, she never missed any chance to target and criticize Pakistan which showed her approach for peace and the agenda she was trying to pose.

