33rd National Games Torch Relay to reach Peshawar after crossing 2800 km distance

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Torch relay of the 33rd National Games will start from Mazar-e-Quaid and to reach Peshawar Sports Complex after crossing a distance of 2800 km, Managing Director Tourism Corporation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan said while talking to media here on Sunday.

Junaid Khan, who headed the Torch Relay Committee, said that holding of 33rd National Games in Peshawar and conduct a Torch Relay mean presenting a softer imager of KP to the rest of the world.

Accompanied with DG Sports, Asfandyar Khattak, he said, this time a unique route for the Torch Relay was introduced to highlight the beauty of Pakistan to the world, adding, "We want to introduce our culture and tourism potential to the people around the world that is why it has been given a unique route." The Olympic torch relay is the ceremonial relaying of the Olympic flame from Olympia, Greece, to the site of an Olympic Games. It was first performed at the 1936 Berlin Games, and has taken place prior to every Games since then including National Games and Inter-Provincial Games that came under direct supervision of National Olympic Committee (NOC) or Olympic Association of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that the Torch Relay was first introduced into our Modern Olympics at the 1928 Amsterdam Games. Since then, the flame has come to symbolize "the light of spirit, knowledge, and life." According to the old myth, a flame was ignited by the sun and kept burning until the closing of the Olympic Games. It represents a number of things including purity, a strive for perfection, and life.

He said, this would be the first time in history that torch relay would begin from Mazar-e-Quiad, Karachi and would pass through different cities before reaching Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar where the torch will keep burning till the end of the biennial spectacle.

He also lauded Atif Khan and Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman for adding Gilgit-Baltistan as a venue for the historical Torch Relay. After the start of Torch Relay, it would be receiving at Quetta, Balochistan, Lahore, Punjab and instead of receiving it at Attock Bridge, we will receive the Torch at the Babu Sar Top from the officials and players of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Babusar Pass or Babusar Top is a mountain pass at the north of the 150 km long Kaghan Valley connecting it via the Thak Nala with Chilas on the Karakoram Highway, he said, adding, "It is the highest point in the Babusar Valley that can be easily accessed by cars.

Junaid Khan said that Babusar Top is situated at high elevation 4,173 metres (13,691 feet). The Babusar Pass, he said, connects KP with GB. It is one of the most dangerous routes in Pakistan administered Kashmir, he said, adding, "Babusar top originally known due to Mughal emperor Babur who pass through this way in early 16th century, that is why this top name was famous as babur sar top but now a day's known as babusar." Junaid Khan said as desired by Atif Khan and President KP OA Syed Aqil, to highlight the true image of Pakistan to the rest of world. "We want to highlight the beauties of Babusar, Naran, Kaghan valleys and from that on word, the Torch enter into Mansehra-Abbottabad-Attock on Main GT Road, reach Torkhum Border, followed by a stopover at historical Michini Post-Khyber Pass and on the day of the opening ceremony it will be entering into Peshawar Sports Complex. A ceremony of the Torch Relay will be organized in the Michani Fort wherein high dignitaries will be expected to grace the occasion as guests.

A festive event, he said, will be held at the Babusar Top with officials from GB and KP will be there soon after arriving at Naran on Oct 18 at 10.00 am. He said MNA and MPAs along with Commissioner, DCs, ADCs, ACs, officials of other departments, officials of police will be there along with a good number of journalists from local, national and foreign media.

A special event will be organized at the Attock Bridge on Oct 20 with culture night and firework, followed by a musical night wherein local arts would performance folk dances including Chitrali, Khattak, Mehsud, Betani and traditional Athern, Junaid Khan said.

When reaching the Torch Relay, legends of sports would carry it in the historical Qisa Khawani Bazar, a ceremony of the Torch Relay will also be organized at historical Balahisar Fort wherein Inspector General of Frontier Corps will grace the occasion as guest along with other dignitaries.

He said legendary sports persons including Olympian Rahim Khan, Musaddiq Hussain, Qazi Salahuddin, squash legends Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, international Bahre Karam, International Ihsan, Khalid Noor, Abdur Rehman Khan etc. will carry the Torch toward Olympic podium to lit the Game flame in Qayyum Sports Complex, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies.