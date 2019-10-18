UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

33rd National Games Torch To Reach Abbottabad On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:28 PM

33rd National Games torch to reach Abbottabad on Saturday

Coordinator National games Tariq Mahmood Friday said that torch of Pakistan national games would reach Abbottabad on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Coordinator National games Tariq Mahmood Friday said that torch of Pakistan national games would reach Abbottabad on Saturday.

He told media that torch of the national games started its travel from Karachi to Quetta, Lahore, Multan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and reached Naran where PTI member provincial assembly Syed Ahmed Shah would host a reception.

He further said that after a stay of few hours, the torch would again start its journey and stay at Mansehra afterward it would travel to reach Abbottabad where it would be handed over to former hockey Olympians, Lala Fazal ur Rehman and Naeem Akhtar.

Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghan, Commissioner Hazara and Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq would receive the torch.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Hockey Lahore Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From

Recent Stories

UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in C ..

2 hours ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of security forces ..

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism projects in Mirf ..

2 hours ago

Turkish Ambassador Says Rome's Critical Stand on S ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner leads Kashmir solidarity rally ..

3 minutes ago

Gepco illegal appointments case adjourned till 31s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.