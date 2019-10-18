33rd National Games torch to reach Abbottabad on Saturday

Coordinator National games Tariq Mahmood Friday said that torch of Pakistan national games would reach Abbottabad on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Coordinator National games Tariq Mahmood Friday said that torch of Pakistan national games would reach Abbottabad on Saturday.

He told media that torch of the national games started its travel from Karachi to Quetta, Lahore, Multan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and reached Naran where PTI member provincial assembly Syed Ahmed Shah would host a reception.

He further said that after a stay of few hours, the torch would again start its journey and stay at Mansehra afterward it would travel to reach Abbottabad where it would be handed over to former hockey Olympians, Lala Fazal ur Rehman and Naeem Akhtar.

Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghan, Commissioner Hazara and Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq would receive the torch.