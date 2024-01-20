9 matches decided in National Netball C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A total of nine matches were decided on the opening day of the National Inter-School Girls Netball Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

In Girls U19, Karachi Grammar school beat Hadaf Girls College, Peshawar, by 22-2 scores; Danish School, Vehari, beat Habib Girls School, Karachi, by 15-7 scores; and TCS PAF Chapter Karachi beat Garrison Girls College, Lahore, by 19-12 scores.

In Girls U17, City School PAF Chapter, Karachi defeated DPS Rawalpindi by 13-8 scores; Karachi Grammar School beat Govt. Shah Latif Girls College, Hyderabad, by 13-2 goals; and APS Girls College Rawalpindi beat GGH Secondary School, Peshawar, by 13-1.

In Girls U15, Habib Girls School, Karachi, beat GGH School, Hyderabad, by 13-4 scores; Karachi Grammar School beat APS Girls School Rawalpindi by 10-7 scores; GGH School, Hyderabad beat Fauji Foundation Girls School Rawalpindi by 14-2 scores; and Karachi Grammar School beat GG Secondary School Bagh Sardarian Rawalpindi by 12-4 scores.

A total of 20 teams from all over the country participated in the championship. The Deputy DG of the Pakistan Sports board, Shahid islam, inaugurated the championship, while the President of the Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, the Acting Secretary General, Muhammad Riaz, and a large number of other people were also present on the occasion.