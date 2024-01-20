9 Matches Decided In National Netball C’ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A total of nine matches were decided on the opening day of the National Inter-School Girls Netball Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.
In Girls U19, Karachi Grammar school beat Hadaf Girls College, Peshawar, by 22-2 scores; Danish School, Vehari, beat Habib Girls School, Karachi, by 15-7 scores; and TCS PAF Chapter Karachi beat Garrison Girls College, Lahore, by 19-12 scores.
In Girls U17, City School PAF Chapter, Karachi defeated DPS Rawalpindi by 13-8 scores; Karachi Grammar School beat Govt. Shah Latif Girls College, Hyderabad, by 13-2 goals; and APS Girls College Rawalpindi beat GGH Secondary School, Peshawar, by 13-1.
In Girls U15, Habib Girls School, Karachi, beat GGH School, Hyderabad, by 13-4 scores; Karachi Grammar School beat APS Girls School Rawalpindi by 10-7 scores; GGH School, Hyderabad beat Fauji Foundation Girls School Rawalpindi by 14-2 scores; and Karachi Grammar School beat GG Secondary School Bagh Sardarian Rawalpindi by 12-4 scores.
A total of 20 teams from all over the country participated in the championship. The Deputy DG of the Pakistan Sports board, Shahid islam, inaugurated the championship, while the President of the Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, the Acting Secretary General, Muhammad Riaz, and a large number of other people were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Sports
-
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London1 hour ago
-
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources2 hours ago
-
Sensational competition continues in Peshawar Premier Football League2 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources2 hours ago
-
First NWLC Championship begins in Abbottabad3 hours ago
-
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.6 hours ago
-
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed7 hours ago
-
Inter breeze past Lazio and into Italian Super Cup final10 hours ago
-
Sports Illustrated magazine lays off staff10 hours ago
-
Salah ruled out of two AFCON games as Senegal, Cape Verde reach last 1610 hours ago
-
Sarrazin trumps Odermatt for prestigious Kitzbuehel downhill win24 hours ago
-
Djokovic fires up as Sabalenka and Sinner shine at Australian Open1 day ago