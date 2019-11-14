UrduPoint.com
Army Ousted From Title Run In Men Basketball

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:29 PM

Army ousted from title run in men basketball

The men entered their final stages of the 33rd National Games Basketball Championship at the PAF Sports Complex in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The men entered their final stages of the 33rd National Games Basketball Championship at the PAF sports Complex in Peshawar.

Army teams fail to reach semi-finals Men's basketball defeats hosts KP team 84-79 after a thrilling match between the two teams for the time being unexpected. The Punjab team finished with a score of 69-69 and in five minutes extra time the Punjab team managed to score 84-79.

In the second match, Pakistan Army defeated Wapda 79-70 in the match and Army defeated Pakistan Railways by an easy 101-36 in their match against Sindh Balochistan. In the semi-finals, Army and Wapda were declared victorious while teams from PAF and Punjab competed against each other.

Similarly, in women's basketball matches, Wapda beat Railways by 79-19 and Army won Punjab. Army beat Railways and Wapda against Punjab in the semi-finals of the women's defeated by a score of 72-41.

