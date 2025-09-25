Asia Cup 2025 Final Due To Take Place On September 28
Pakistan, Bangladesh in virtual Asia Cup 2025 semi-final while winner of today’s clash will face India in the Asia Cup final on September 28.
COLOMBO :(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has effectively turned into a semi-final, with the winner securing a place in the tournament’s final.
A day earlier, India defeated Bangladesh to book their spot in the final. Now, whichever side triumphs between Pakistan and Bangladesh today will join them.
Sri Lanka, after losing its opening two matches, has already been eliminated from the event. The upcoming match between India and Sri Lanka on September 26 will therefore be a mere formality.
So far in the tournament, Pakistan and India have met twice, with Pakistan suffering defeat in both encounters.
Besides it, a tense moment was captured during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage when Bangladesh captain Zakir Ali deliberately avoided shaking hands with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zakir Ali, after winning the toss, can be seen completely ignoring Yadav—neither extending his hand for a shake nor making eye contact. The apparent snub immediately drew attention from fans and commentators, sparking debate over whether it was an intentional gesture or a mere oversight.
The incident comes against the backdrop of earlier controversy involving Suryakumar Yadav, who reportedly did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha after their group-stage match. The Indian team was also criticized for skipping post-match handshakes with the Pakistani side.
