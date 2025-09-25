Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025 Final Due To Take Place On September 28

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 12:22 PM

Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28

Pakistan, Bangladesh in virtual Asia Cup 2025 semi-final while winner of today’s clash will face India in the Asia Cup final on September 28.

COLOMBO :(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has effectively turned into a semi-final, with the winner securing a place in the tournament’s final.

A day earlier, India defeated Bangladesh to book their spot in the final. Now, whichever side triumphs between Pakistan and Bangladesh today will join them.

Sri Lanka, after losing its opening two matches, has already been eliminated from the event. The upcoming match between India and Sri Lanka on September 26 will therefore be a mere formality.

So far in the tournament, Pakistan and India have met twice, with Pakistan suffering defeat in both encounters.

Besides it, a tense moment was captured during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage when Bangladesh captain Zakir Ali deliberately avoided shaking hands with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zakir Ali, after winning the toss, can be seen completely ignoring Yadav—neither extending his hand for a shake nor making eye contact. The apparent snub immediately drew attention from fans and commentators, sparking debate over whether it was an intentional gesture or a mere oversight.

The incident comes against the backdrop of earlier controversy involving Suryakumar Yadav, who reportedly did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha after their group-stage match. The Indian team was also criticized for skipping post-match handshakes with the Pakistani side.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Sri Lanka Social Media Suryakumar Yadav Ali Agha September Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

11 minutes ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

38 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

51 minutes ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

1 hour ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

1 hour ago
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

1 hour ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September ..

Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports