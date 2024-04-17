Open Menu

Boys Handball Under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program To Start From May 1

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Boys Handball under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program to start from May 1

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Provincial handball Men League competitions are being held in Peshawar University in connection with Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program continued under the aegis of Higher education Commission, Islamabad.

This was stated by Director General sports University of Peshawar and former International Athlete Bahre Karam while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said for the smooth conduct of the PM Youth Talent Hunt Boys Handball League, all appropriate measures have been taken to hold the League inside the premises of University of Peshawar.

The teams from five different Regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mardan, Swat and Peshawar would be reaching Peshawar on April 27. The regional training camps will be held on April 28-29 while the League will begin on May 1, 2024.

The opening ceremony of the League would be organized on May 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM with Peshawar facing Mardan. On the same day at 5:00 PM, Bannu will face Swat. On May 2nd, Hazara will face Mardan and Peshawar will face Swat. On May 3rd, Bannu and Hazara will face Mardan and Swat.

On May 4, there will be a competition between Peshawar and Hazara, while the teams of Mardan and Bannu will compete, while on May 5, Hazara and Swat and Peshawar and Bannu will compete. Preparations are being completed and the best facilities will be provided to the players and officials. In these competitions, which are being completed, the best players will be selected only on merit, who will join the National League. Out of the National League, a team would be selected to visit other countries.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Sports Swat Visit Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Same April May HEC All From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

4 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

14 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

14 hours ago
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

14 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

14 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports