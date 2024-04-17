Boys Handball under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program to start from May 1

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Provincial handball Men League competitions are being held in Peshawar University in connection with Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program continued under the aegis of Higher education Commission, Islamabad.

This was stated by Director General sports University of Peshawar and former International Athlete Bahre Karam while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said for the smooth conduct of the PM Youth Talent Hunt Boys Handball League, all appropriate measures have been taken to hold the League inside the premises of University of Peshawar.

The teams from five different Regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mardan, Swat and Peshawar would be reaching Peshawar on April 27. The regional training camps will be held on April 28-29 while the League will begin on May 1, 2024.

The opening ceremony of the League would be organized on May 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM with Peshawar facing Mardan. On the same day at 5:00 PM, Bannu will face Swat. On May 2nd, Hazara will face Mardan and Peshawar will face Swat. On May 3rd, Bannu and Hazara will face Mardan and Swat.

On May 4, there will be a competition between Peshawar and Hazara, while the teams of Mardan and Bannu will compete, while on May 5, Hazara and Swat and Peshawar and Bannu will compete. Preparations are being completed and the best facilities will be provided to the players and officials. In these competitions, which are being completed, the best players will be selected only on merit, who will join the National League. Out of the National League, a team would be selected to visit other countries.