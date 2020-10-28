UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Footballer Appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:19 PM

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has appreciated Shahid Khan Afridi after he donated for his charity fund to feed poor children.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) British footballer Marcus Rashford appreciated Pakistan’s former cricket star Shahid Afridi on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford is player of Manchester United.

Taking to twitter, the UK footballer appreciated Shahid Khan Afridi after the later had announced charity to help Rashford for his “No Child goes hungry campaign”.

The player said that the charity provided by Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation would be used to feed children in Southhall, Cambden and Hackney Wick.

Through his Twitter account, Rashford also confirmed the places from where the children could get food.

Rashford besides his identity as a footballer is also known for raising voice about ending child food poverty in the UK.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi Twitter Wick United Kingdom Manchester United Afridi From

Recent Stories

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Ca ..

21 minutes ago

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

27 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 16,202

6 minutes ago

$4.7B spent on environmental protection in 2019: T ..

6 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims Ab ..

6 minutes ago

UN special envoy hopes to resume Syrian constituti ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.