British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) British footballer Marcus Rashford appreciated Pakistan’s former cricket star Shahid Afridi on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford is player of Manchester United.

Taking to twitter, the UK footballer appreciated Shahid Khan Afridi after the later had announced charity to help Rashford for his “No Child goes hungry campaign”.

The player said that the charity provided by Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation would be used to feed children in Southhall, Cambden and Hackney Wick.

Through his Twitter account, Rashford also confirmed the places from where the children could get food.

Rashford besides his identity as a footballer is also known for raising voice about ending child food poverty in the UK.