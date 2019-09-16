UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broad 'got Into Warner's Head' During Ashes, Says Langer

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:58 PM

Broad 'got into Warner's head' during Ashes, says Langer

Australia's cricket coach Justin Langer said David Warner allowed England paceman Stuart Broad to "get into his head" during a miserable Ashes series for the opener

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Australia's cricket coach Justin Langer said David Warner allowed England paceman Stuart Broad to "get into his head" during a miserable Ashes series for the opener.

Warner ended with the unwanted record of the fewest runs scored by a Test opener across 10 innings of a series.

The 32-year-old, who registered a cumulative total of just 95, was dismissed seven times by Broad during the drawn contest and encountered jeers from home crowds following his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Langer plans to persist with the experienced batsman heading into the Australian summer but expressed some doubt that he would fully recover from a dismal Ashes display.

"I've learned over a long period you never write off champion players, it doesn't matter what sport, you never write off champion players," said Langer, whose side retained the urn following the 2-2 draw.

"He had this series, it didn't go to plan, but he's seen how successful he's been and the impact he can have on Australian cricket teams winning, so I'm confident he'll come good.

"Actually, I'm hopeful he comes good. Talking frankly, I thought he let Stuart Broad get into his head and I think he thought way too much about it." Langer feels Warner, who was the second-highest run scorer at the World Cup, will be pleased to be returning home.

"In this instance I don't think David solved the puzzle, and he'll be the first to admit that," said.

"He'll probably be very relieved (when) he gets on the Qantas flight knowing he doesn't have to face Stuart Broad for a while, I reckon."

Related Topics

Cricket World Scandal David 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

US Air Force B-2, B-52 Bombers Train Across Europe ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, one injured in road accident in Isla ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia dispatch 200,000 tonnes of wheat ..

16 minutes ago

Khairpur DC assures traders of resolving their pro ..

15 minutes ago

Iran seizes new boat near vital oil shipping lane: ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi on track to partly restore oil output as mar ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.