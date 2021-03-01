Camp for elite cricketers set up  in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up camp for Elite cricketers and coaches for building their performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2021) A camp for elite cricketers has been set up under the aegis of High Performance department of Pakistan cricket board (PCB), the latest reports say.

The camp would be held for one month at National High Performance Centre in Lahore on March 2. The high performance coaches will work on various technical and physical aspects of the elite cricketers.

The elite cricketers could identify, work and overcome their technical flaws, so that they can be back in contention for reclaiming their places in the national side To keep the players who are not participating in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 remain connected and involved with the game so that they are ready and prepared for the April series in South Africa and Zimbabwe To reward and encourage players who have impressed in the domestic circuit so that they can do better in the next season.

According to the program, World class coaches including Atiq-uz-Zaman, Mohammad Yousuf, Mohsin Kamal, Saqlain Mushtaq and Umar Rasheed, would work with these elite cricketers.

PCB Director for High Performance Nadeem Khan said: “This project has been opened with philosophy and strategy to build the performance of the players who had appeared earlier as profile of the National High Performance Centre.

“This school will be as a developing and finishing for the cricketers to our national coaches for bright future,” he added.

According to the reports, the players invited to the club include Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Nauman Ali, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Salman Irshad, Saud Shakeel, Tabish Khan, Taj Wali, Umer Khan and Yasir Shah. Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Bismillah Khan, Fawad Alam, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Hassan Khan, Imran Butt and Irfanullah Shah.